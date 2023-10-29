Maroons survive Blue Eagles comeback to draw payback

MANILA, Philippines – The UP Fighting Maroons weathered a huge run by the Ateneo Blue Eagles to exact revenge against their rivals, pulling off a 65-60 win in their UAAP Season 86 second-round showdown Sunday night at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.
While the Blue Eagles got the ball back, they failed to convert as Joseph Obasa missed a short stab with 2.1 seconds left. Abadiano led the Maroons with 22 points, three rebounds and two assists. He also recorded a game-high +9.Brown, meanwhile, paced Ateneo with 18 points.UP is now holding the solo first spot in the tournament with an 8-1 record.
