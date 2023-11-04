Market Visionaries Discuss the Next Big Risk for the World

The write-up featured the thoughts of three market visionaries on “the next big risk” for the world in the next five to 10 years. Abby Joseph Cohen, ex-strategist for Goldman Sachs Group Inc. who is currently teaching at Columbia University, is worried about the shortage of labor and the inadequate skills development of students—young people who will be the world’s future scientists, doctors, engineers, and so on.

Cohen believes it is important to invest in the future (in terms of research, training, education, etc.) and to take care of workers so that their families are more comfortable. The CEO of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried, is concerned that a deadlier and more devastating virus will be unleashed into the world and cause far worse consequences than what Covid did to us. It is obvious, he said, that we did not learn our lessons after the last pandemic. And so when the next one hits us, it’s likely that we will not have put in place the systems that we need to protect our people and our economy. Ideally, systems should be such that outbreaks do not have to turn into pandemics. The founder and CEO of Moelis & Co., Ken Moelis, believes that the world is heading towards deglobalization, or the tendency of nations to look within and make sure they have enough for their own people

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

BUSINESSMIRROR: Market Visionaries Discuss the Next Big Risks for the WorldInsights from three market visionaries on the potential risks the world may face in the next five to 10 years, including labor shortage, inadequate skills development, future pandemics, and deglobalization.

Source: BusinessMirror | Read more »

MLASTANDARD: Housing visionariesDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard | Read more »

RAPPLERDOTCOM: Death of ice hockey player prompts NHL, union to discuss mandatory neck gearThe death of 29-year-old ice hockey player Adam Johnson during a game – called a ‘freak accident’ after an opposing player's skate blade cut his neck – sparks talks over protective gear

Source: rapplerdotcom | Read more »

ABSCBNNEWS: 119 OFWs repatriated from Israel, 50 more arriving next weekA total of 119 Filipino workers from Israel have been repatriated since the war between Israel and Hamas erupted, the DMW said Friday.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more »

ABSCBNNEWS: Kyle Echarri on next project: ‘Kailangan magpaborta’'Kailangan ko mag-gym sa next role ko.'

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more »

ABSCBNNEWS: Power hike looms in November; fuel price rollback seen next weekPower rates may increase in November, Meralco said.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more »