Market may trade below 6,000 this week

This is according to 2TradeAsia’s commentary on this week’s trading, which is shortened because of the Oct. 30 barangay elections and the Nov. 1 and Nov. 2 non-working holidays.

“The benchmark index last week lost the 6,000 psychological support level, following the BSP’s move to raise rates by 25 basis points,” it said. Furthermore, 2TradeAsia said last week’s break of the 6,000 psychological support zone is likely an after effect of the shortened trading session and that investor participation would likely resume after the three-day trading break.“A continuity of (last) week’s fall may provide a window for accumulation, given very light volumes behind this downtrend, that may be indicative of low staying power in this zone.

RCBC economist Michael Ricafort, for his part, sees the next support level at 5,800 to 5,900 levels with immediate minor resistance at 6,060 to 6,130 levels.Upcoming Philippine economic data could serve as catalysts. These include the latest domestic liquidity growth and bank loans growth due on Oct. 31 as well as the next local policy rate-setting meeting of the BSP on Nov. 16. headtopics.com

