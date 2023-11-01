Mariah Carey 'defrosts' in new Christmas video

The singer posted on her social media accounts a video of herself welcoming the Christmas season, as expected from the Queen of Christmas. Last year, Mariah dressed as a cackling witch on an electric bike transforming into her Santa costume on a fake reindeer. In 2021, the singer smashed a pumpkin with a red-and-white bat.

Last September, a fan page dedicated to Mariah's chart records noted that "All I Want For Christmas Is You" garnered 316,000 streams on Spotify, a 75% increase from the year before, on the month's first days. Mariah humorously pointed out that the reason behind the spike were her Filipino fans.

