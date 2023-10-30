Marcos vows to ramp up efforts vs vote-buying

Marcos issued the statement after receiving reports in different parts of the country, including his home province of Ilocos Norte, the night before the 2023 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE).President Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Jr.'Unfortunately, there are still those who would go around and attempt, especially at night.

'We will do our part, as a government, we will do our part to continue to enforce all of the laws that do not allow the use of vote buying as a part of the campaign,' he said and likewise renewed his call to the public not to sell their votes and safeguard their right to suffrage and in choosing officials they deem best for the job of delivering government services at the local level.

Message of His Excellency President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.Defining the News Read more ⮕

Marcos votes in BSKE in Ilocos NortePRESIDENT Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Jr. was among the early voters for the 2023 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) on Monday. Read more ⮕

PBBM casts vote in Ilocos NorteLAOAG CITY, Ilocos Norte – President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. cast his vote in the barangay election at the Mariano Marcos Memorial Elementary School in Batac City, this province, on Monday, October 30. Read more ⮕

Marcos, Sara ratings continue to plungePRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Vice President Sara Duterte saw their satisfaction ratings dip again in the latest survey conducted by OCTA Research. Read more ⮕

Marcos prioritizes local products in gov't procurementPresident Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is pushing for the use of Filipino-made building materials in government infrastructure projects to boost local industries. Read more ⮕

BSKE results 'crucial' to politicians in nat'l level: Marcos JrPresident Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. on Monday stressed the importance of the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE), as these local officials would deliver votes to politicians at the national level. Read more ⮕