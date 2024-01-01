Marcos vows to 'build better, more' in 2024

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. vowed that the government will 'build better and more' this year. In a pre-recorded New Year's message, the President said that he looks back on 2023 'pleased' with the administration's accomplishments. He reported that in 2023, his administration built 33 specialty centers, over 2,000 classrooms, and seven additional co-chain facilities.

The government also facilitated investments in renewable energy with a total potential capacity of around 121,000 megawatts and completed eight water supply projects, Marcos sai





TheManilaTimes » / 🏆 2. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

President Marcos Signs P5.768-Trillion National Budget for 2024President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. signed into law the P5.768-trillion national budget for 2024, which is 9.5% higher than this year's budget. The budget aims to fight poverty, combat illiteracy, produce food, end hunger, protect homes, secure borders, treat the sick, keep people healthy, create jobs, and fund livelihoods.

Source: gmanews - 🏆 11. / 68 Read more »

Artist Max Santiago Faces Complaints Over Effigy Depicting President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.Longtime artist Max Santiago faces complaints over his effigy depicting President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. as a 'two-faced' leader. The police framed the burning of his effigy as a violation of the solid waste and clean air acts, but the complaints were dismissed by a prosecutor.

Source: rapplerdotcom - 🏆 4. / 86 Read more »

Progressive Group Questions Increase in Unprogrammed Funds in 2024 National BudgetThe progressive group Bayan Muna expressed concerns over the increase in unprogrammed funds beyond the allocated amount in the 2024 national budget, stating that it is unconstitutional and may lead to corruption. The group issued the statement in response to the announcement by Rep. Elizaldy Co that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. maintained the unprogrammed funds in the 2024 General Appropriations Act. The funds, totaling around P800 billion, are intended for anti-inflationary measures and assistance programs for low-income individuals. To the headtopics.com administrator, Keep the good content coming!

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

House leaders express support for President Marcos Jr.'s peace processPolitical party leaders of the House of Representatives issue a joint statement in support of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s peace initiative, emphasizing the importance of dialogue and mutual respect for achieving lasting peace and development.

Source: ANCALERTS - 🏆 26. / 50 Read more »

President Marcos Calls for New Solutions in Philippines-China DisputePresident Marcos emphasizes the need for new solutions to defuse tensions between the Philippines and China in the South China Sea dispute.

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

President Marcos Appoints Directors for Maharlika Investment CorporationPresident Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has appointed four business executives as directors of the Maharlika Investment Corporation (MIC). The newly appointed directors are Vicky Castillo Tan, Andrew Jerome Gan, German Lichauco, and Roman Felipe Reyes. Tan has extensive experience in banks and financial institutions, having worked for Citibank, AIG PhilAm Bank Inc., and Chinatrust (Phils) Commercial Bank Corporation. She also served in various roles at the Asian Development Bank and held positions in SteelAsia Manufacturing Inc. and Maybank Inc.

Source: sunstaronline - 🏆 18. / 59 Read more »