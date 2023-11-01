Marcos urges BSKE officials to champion honesty in public service

(With our unity and collective efforts, we will definitely be able to promote a new Philippines where every barangay is peaceful, happy and prosperous; where harmony, understanding and prosperity prevail; and where every citizen stands tall as Filipinos.)As of 9 a.m.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SUNSTARONLINE: REPLAY: SunStar's BSKE 2023 live coverageSunStar Publishing Inc.

Source: sunstaronline | Read more ⮕

SUNSTARONLINE: 6 killed on BSKE Election DaySunStar Publishing Inc.

Source: sunstaronline | Read more ⮕

SUNSTARONLINE: Western Visayas celebrates peaceful BSKE 2023SunStar Publishing Inc.

Source: sunstaronline | Read more ⮕

SUNSTARONLINE: Suarez-Orendain: The saintsSunStar Publishing Inc.

Source: sunstaronline | Read more ⮕

SUNSTARONLINE: More Power delivers 100% election power success in Iloilo CitySunStar Publishing Inc.

Source: sunstaronline | Read more ⮕

SUNSTARONLINE: 5 barangays in Lanao del Sur town holds BSKE a day lateSunStar Publishing Inc.

Source: sunstaronline | Read more ⮕