Marcos transfers DAP to NEDA

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang has transferred the Development Academy of the Philippines (DAP) from the Office of the President to the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) as part of the government’s rightsizing policy.

DAP is the country’s dedicated knowledge organization that offers courses in governance, publication, leadership, management, organizational-based knowledge, and performance efficiency. EO 45 also highlighted the "strong organizational link" between the NEDA and DAP, saying that closer coordination between the two would improve the services of the latter in terms of achieving the government's socio-economic agenda.

“The morning of October 7th was a very dark hour for humanity. But amongst all the darkness, there is Camille’s... In a joint statement issued on Friday, both defense secretaries reaffirmed U.S. support for the Philippines in the wake of... headtopics.com

EZ2 - 11 11 SUERTRES - 5 3 4 6D Lotto - 0 1 7 3 5 1 6/42 Lotto - 33 4 37 27 16 35 P23,994,560.00 6/49 Super Lotto - 34 27 13 38 26 14 P15,840,000.00 Cebu province will be the first to sell rice from the National Food Authority (NFA) at P20 per kilo, Cebu Gov. Gwen Garcia...

Marcos transfers Development Academy of the Philippines from OP to NEDAMalacañang says making the Development Academy of the Philippines an attached agency of NEDA would strengthen the organizational link between the two agencies Read more ⮕

Palace places DAP under NEDA to streamline their functionsDefining the News Read more ⮕

Supply-side inflation does not need monetary response — NEDA chiefBalisacan told the reporters on Wednesday, that when supply cannot meet growing demand, prices of goods such as rice and the cost of services rise. Read more ⮕

Mayor Marcos Mamay shares update on biopic 'Mamay: The Great Man of Nunungan'In the heart of Mindanao, an inspiring tale unfolds as Mayor Marcos Mamay of Nunungan, Lanao del Norte, unveils his remarkable life journey through the silver screen in the much-anticipated biopic, 'Mamay: The Great Man of Nunungan.' Read more ⮕

Marcos honors Asiad medal winnersKeep aspiring, keep believing.” Read more ⮕

How about a letter from President Marcos to the young women of Zamboanga City?First word Read more ⮕