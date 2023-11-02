Marcos to Filipinos: Remember lessons left by departed loved ones

“This time comes as a refreshing gift, for we can also enjoy reuniting with our loved ones while receiving much needed nourishment for our spiritual lives,” he said.On Wednesday, November 1, Marcos together with his family visited the tomb of his father, late President Ferdinand Marcos Sr., at the Libingan ng mga Bayani in Taguig City.

