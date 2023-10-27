Marcos tells newly promoted generals to be ready

He gave the message as Manila and Washington’s defense chiefs discussed the Philippines’ maritime security. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 27, 2023

Marcos tells PH military: Be ready for 'emerging threats'PRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Friday told the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) to be ready to secure and defend the country from 'emerging threats' following United States' (US) 'ironclad' commitment to protect the Philippines against China.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. graces the Philippine Mayors Forum at Crowne Plaza Manila Galleria, Quezon City on October 27, 2023.

WATCH: Panel discussion on the October 22 collision in the West Philippine SeaMake better sense of the issue with Rappler reporters, editors, thought leaders, and subject matter experts

West Philippine Sea tops US-PH agenda in Asean defense meet in JakartaUS Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin 3rd is looking forward to meeting with his Philippine counterpart Gilbert Teodoro Jr., in the upcoming Asean Defense Ministers Meeting (ADMM) conference in Jakarta to tackle in wider perspective the US-PH maritime engagements in the West Philippine Sea (WPS).

The Philippine Experience: Captivating CALABARZONThe Department of Tourism unfurls the region's treasure trove of culture, nature, and hospitality

Marcos boosts sports devtPRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has directed the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) to ramp up the implementation of its Five-Year Sports Development Plan to maintain the world-class standing of Filipino athletes.