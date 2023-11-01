Marcos sa BSKE officials: Pagmatinud anon

Alas 9 sa buntag sa Miyerkules, Nobyembre 1, 2023, nahuman na ang canvassing sa mga boto sa tanang barangay sa nasod, gawas sa Barangay Naguma sa Calbayog City, diin ang BSKE election gi-reset ngadto sa Oktubre 31 ug dayon ngadto sa Nobyembre 1 tungod sa harasment sa mga opisyal sa eleksyon sa mga pribadong armadong grupo.Ang pagpanghasi miresulta sa pagkalangan sa paghatod sa mga election paraphernalia.
Philippines Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: sunstaronline | Read more ⮕
Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕
Source: TheManilaTimes | Read more ⮕
Source: sunstaronline | Read more ⮕
Source: sunstaronline | Read more ⮕
Source: sunstaronline | Read more ⮕