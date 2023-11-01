Marcos sa BSKE officials: Pagmatinud anon

Alas 9 sa buntag sa Miyerkules, Nobyembre 1, 2023, nahuman na ang canvassing sa mga boto sa tanang barangay sa nasod, gawas sa Barangay Naguma sa Calbayog City, diin ang BSKE election gi-reset ngadto sa Oktubre 31 ug dayon ngadto sa Nobyembre 1 tungod sa harasment sa mga opisyal sa eleksyon sa mga pribadong armadong grupo.Ang pagpanghasi miresulta sa pagkalangan sa paghatod sa mga election paraphernalia.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SUNSTARONLINE: REPLAY: SunStar's BSKE 2023 live coverageSunStar Publishing Inc.

Source: sunstaronline | Read more ⮕

ABSCBNNEWS: Marcos hinikayat ang mga nanalo sa BSKE na maging tapatHinikayat ni Pangulong Marcos Jr. ang mga bagong halal na barangay at SK officials na maging tapat at unahin ang kapakanan ng mga nasasakupan.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕

THEMANILATIMES: WATCH: Marcos congratulates BSKE winnersWATCH: Marcos congratulates BSKE winners

Source: TheManilaTimes | Read more ⮕

SUNSTARONLINE: Marcos urges BSKE officials to champion honesty in public serviceSunStar Publishing Inc.

Source: sunstaronline | Read more ⮕

SUNSTARONLINE: Tell it to SunStar: A formal letter to ComelecSunStar Publishing Inc.

Source: sunstaronline | Read more ⮕

SUNSTARONLINE: Tell it to SunStar: In solidarity with the Palestinian peopleSunStar Publishing Inc.

Source: sunstaronline | Read more ⮕