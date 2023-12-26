Marcos keeps low food tariff rates

PRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has issued an executive order maintaining the temporary modification of rates of import duty on rice, corn and meat products, Malacañang said on Tuesday. It said Executive Order 50, signed on December 22, would ensure the affordable prices of basic commodities amid the effects of the El Niño phenomenon and the African swine fever on the country.





