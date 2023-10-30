Marcos Jr.: Huwag itapon ang karapatang bumoto

Ayon sa pangulo, ipatutupad ng gobyerno ang lahat ng batas para mapigilan ang vote-buying. News Patrol, Lunes, Oktubre 30

Ayon sa pangulo, ipatutupad ng gobyerno ang lahat ng batas para mapigilan ang vote-buying. News Patrol, Lunes, Oktubre 30

Marcos prioritizes local products in gov't procurementPresident Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is pushing for the use of Filipino-made building materials in government infrastructure projects to boost local industries. Read more ⮕

Message of His Excellency President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.Defining the News Read more ⮕

Marcos, Sara ratings continue to plungePRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Vice President Sara Duterte saw their satisfaction ratings dip again in the latest survey conducted by OCTA Research. Read more ⮕

HEADLINES: Marcos, Sara ratings continue to plungeHEADLINES: Marcos, Sara ratings continue to plunge | Oct. 30, 2023 Read more ⮕

Early bird Marcos Jr casts vote in Ilocos NorteVideo taken by ABS-CBN News showed Marcos lining up and filling up the ballot in his precinct at the Mariano Marcos Memorial Elementary School in his hometown Batac, Ilocos Norte past 7 a.m. Read more ⮕

BSKE results 'crucial' to politicians in nat'l level: Marcos JrPresident Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. on Monday stressed the importance of the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE), as these local officials would deliver votes to politicians at the national level. Read more ⮕