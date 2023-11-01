Marcos family visits late dictator’s grave at Libingan ng mga Bayani

WATCH: Former first lady Imelda Marcos arrives at the Libingan ng mga Bayani to visit the tomb of her late husband, former President Ferdinand E. Marcos.In 2016, the Marcos patriarch was buried at the Libingan ng mga Bayani, 27 years after his death. This received criticisms amid human rights abuses recorded during his regime.

Dictator Ferdinand Marcos Sr.'s burial in the Libingan ng mga Bayani in 2016 triggered large protests. Six years later, his son became president.

WATCH: President, first family visit Marcos tomb

President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. on Wednesday reminded Filipinos to reflect on their purpose as the country commemorates All Saints' Day and All Souls' Day.

President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. encouraged Filipinos to have a meaningful observation of this year's Undas break by "(reflecting) on everyone's purpose" and to "remember the courage (of) saints and their dearly departed."

PRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Wednesday urged Filipinos to reflect on everyone's purpose and to remember the courage that the saints and their dearly departed have shown for the people to be empowered in facing present challenges.

