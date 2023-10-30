Marcos: BSKE results can help determine outcome of future elections

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. casts his vote for the 2023 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections at the Mariano Marcos Memorial Elementary School in Batac City, Ilocos Norte on Monday (Oct. 30, 2023). | REY BANIQUET/NIB-PNA)

President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. said the results of the 2023 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) can help determine the outcome of the future national polls. The chief executive made the remark after casting his vote at the Mariano Marcos Memorial Elementary School in Batac City, Ilocos Norte last Monday morning.

In an interview with reporters after the event, he stressed the importance of the BSKE to the country’s “political dynamics.” “If you’re running for mayor and the majority of the barangay officials are on your side, are helping you, that is a big thing. It will make it much easier to be elected at the local level,” Marcos said. headtopics.com

﻿”But this applies all the way up to the national level up to the – for the midterm elections, for example, what happens here in the barangay elections, the results of the barangay elections today are going to have an effect on the results of the mid-term elections and then subsequently in the national elections,” he added.

“Don’t waste your right in picking who should serve in your barangays,” he said in Filipino addressing voters. “If you will sell your votes–you will lose your voice and you will not be able to pick who should be one to lead in your barangay, who will be able to help you in solving your daily problems,” he added. The President made the reminder after getting reports of vote buying incidents in Ilocos Norte. Last August, the President announced his political party, Partido Federal ng Pilipinas, will be seeking crucial wins in the BSKE to help in the bids of its candidates in the 2025 midterm polls. headtopics.com

