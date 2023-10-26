Marcos boosts sports devt

'This plan aims to address the long-standing concerns of Filipino athletes by encouraging participation in all levels of government and the private sector, ensuring support for our athletes, our national sports associations, and improve participation in sports at every level,' the President said during the grand welcome and awarding ceremony at the Rizal Memorial Stadium Wednesday night for the athletes who competed in the 19th Asian Games.President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.

'Our national athletes and those training to represent the country in international sports will also utilize the training facilities of the New Clark City Athletics Stadium and the Aquatics Center for free,' Marcos said.To tend to athletes who are injured during training and competition, the President directed the Philippine Sports Commission to work with Pagcor and other agencies to strengthen the Medical Scientific Athlete Services unit.

