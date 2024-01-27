Marcos administration to hold rally for 'Bagong Pilipinas' movement

The Marcos administration will hold a rally on Sunday, January 28, to launch the 'Bagong Pilipinas' movement. Critics see it as an expensive PR blitz to boost the image of the current administration.





rapplerdotcom » / 🏆 4. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

[EDITORIAL] Manigong Bagong Taon? Puwede na ang ‘masayang’ bagong taonBilangin natin ang mga biyaya, pero mas lalo nating bilangin at bantayan ang ating mga kalayaan

Source: rapplerdotcom - 🏆 4. / 86 Read more »

President Marcos Appoints Frederick Go as Economic CzarPresident Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has appointed Frederick Go of the Gokongwei conglomerate as his economic czar or 'super secretary,' tasked to supervise all economic departments. This move is unprecedented and a first for any president. Go will also have to deal with the 'intrigues' thrown at him by officials who do not like the new setup.

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

President Marcos Jr. calls for measures to speed up Marawi City's recoveryPresident Ferdinand Marcos Jr. issued an administrative order to institutionalize recovery efforts in Marawi City and streamline government agencies' functions for faster implementation of programs. Task Force Bangon Marawi is also ordered to conclude its operations by December 2023.

Source: gmanews - 🏆 11. / 68 Read more »

Marcos vows to 'build better, more' in 2024President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. vows to 'build better and more' in 2024, highlighting the government's accomplishments in 2023.

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

Senator Marcos urges Senate to investigate alleged payoffs in Charter change campaignSenator Maria Josefa Imelda 'Imee' Marcos has filed a resolution urging the Senate to investigate the alleged 'payoffs and misrepresentation' in the signature campaign to push for Charter change (Cha-cha). Reports suggest that P20 million was offered to each congressional district that could deliver the needed number of signatures to support the people's initiative to amend the Constitution.

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

The Nation Awaits Details of President Marcos Jr.'s Promised Structural ChangeThe nation is eagerly waiting for President Marcos Jr. to provide details on the promised 'structural change' and the policy reforms that will be implemented.

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »