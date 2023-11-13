Marcos Administration to Continue Pursuit of Nuclear Energy in the Philippines

The Marcos administration will continue with the previous administration’s pursuit to revive the use of nuclear energy in the Philippines. This was disclosed by the Department of Energy (DOE), through Senator Sherwin Gatchalian, during the Senate plenary deliberations of the department’s proposed budget for 2024.

