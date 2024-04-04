Marcos Administration Proposes P6.2-Trillion Budget for 2025

The Marcos administration’s economic managers have set a more than P6-trillion budget program for the government’s spending initiatives next year. At a Palace briefing on Thursday, National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) Secretary Arsenio Balisacan announced that the Development Budget Coordination Committee (DBCC) “proposes a national budget of P6.2 trillion for Fiscal Year 2025.” Next year’s proposed national expenditure budget is equivalent to 21.

4% of gross domestic product (GDP). It is also 7.5% higher than this year’s budget of P5.768 trillion. The DBCC, chaired by the Budget chief, is an interagency body tasked to review and approve macroeconomic targets, revenue projects, borrowing levels, and budget and expenditure ceilings. It is also composed of the secretaries of the NEDA and the Department of Finance (DOF), as well as the governor of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP

Marcos Administration Budget Spending Initiatives GDP Government

Philippines Latest News, Philippines Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



gmanews / 🏆 11. in PH

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

President Marcos and First Lady Araneta-Marcos Comfortable Despite Flu-like SymptomsPresident Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Jr. and First Lady Louise 'Liza' Araneta-Marcos were comfortable despite having flu-like symptoms, the Presidential Communications Office said Friday. The President and the First Lady continued to experience flu-like symptoms, but their condition had notably improved. Marcos would resume full public engagement soon per his physician's clearance.

Source: gmanews - 🏆 11. / 68 Read more »

Imelda ‘on path to recovery’ after hospital confinement, says President MarcosFormer first lady Imelda Marcos is 'feeling better,' according to her son President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Source: rapplerdotcom - 🏆 4. / 86 Read more »

[WATCH] In the Public Square with John Nery: The political math of charter changeCan the second Marcos administration really pull off charter change?

Source: rapplerdotcom - 🏆 4. / 86 Read more »

Marcos admin eyes building 20 new dams by 2028To meet the country’s growing demand for water and power, the government is eyeing to build 20 medium and three to five large dams by 2028, the end of President Marcos’ term, according to National Irrigation Administration head Eduardo Guillen.

Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

PDEA: 300,000 drug users rehabilitated under Marcos adminOver 300,000 drug-dependent individuals have been rehabilitated under the administration of President Marcos, according to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency.

Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

President Marcos: Approach to Drug Problem Has Changed SignificantlyPresident Ferdinand Marcos Jr. stated that his administration's approach to handling the drug problem in the country has changed significantly. He mentioned this during a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who inquired about his approach in relation to the previous administration. Marcos emphasized the need for a deeper understanding and solution to the problem, opposing the previous confrontational and violent methods.

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »