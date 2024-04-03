Marck Espejo Helps Incheon Korean Air Jumbos Win Korean V-League Men's Championship

Marck Espejo, a former Ateneo standout and UAAP MVP, helped the Incheon Korean Air Jumbos win the 2023-2024 Korean V-League Men's Championship. Incheon secured their fourth consecutive title by defeating Ansan OK in the finals.

Espejo's victory comes after Bryan Bagunas also won an international title with Win Streak in the 2024 Top Volleyball League.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



gmanews / 🏆 11. in PH

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Fil-Am guard becomes 1st non-local MVP in Korean Basketball LeagueFilipino-American guard Ethan Alvano etched history by becoming the first non-Korean Most Valuable Player in the Korean Basketball League (KBL) since its foundation in 1997.

Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

History made: Fil-Am guard Ethan Alvano bags Korean Basketball League MVPWonju DB Promy's Filipino-American guard Ethan Alvano becomes the first Asian import to be hailed MVP in the Korean Basketball League

Source: rapplerdotcom - 🏆 4. / 86 Read more »

Korean tourist rescued from allegedly abusive compatriot in PasayA Korean woman reportedly being abused by another Korean was rescued in Pasay City, after her father alerted the South Korean Embassy in the Philippines.

Source: gmanews - 🏆 11. / 68 Read more »

NBA ends Ignite development team due to college changesThe NBA's G-League Ignite, a league-owned team aimed at developing NBA talent, will be shut down next week, G-League president Shareef Abdur-Rahim announced.

Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Melai Cantiveros gives updates on her English should there be Hollywood, Korean offerKapamilya host Melai Cantiveros revealed that she's hoping to have a Korean film.

Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

North Korean leader Kim inspects 'Seoul' tank unitSEOUL: North Korea's Kim Jong Un inspected a tank unit which once invaded Seoul during the Korean War, state media reported Monday, with Pyongyang's leader calling for ever greater preparations for combat.

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »