'Marami kayong napapaligaya': Vilma Santos appeals for 'It's Your Lucky Day' return

MANILA, Philippines — "Star for All Season" Vilma Santos appealed for the revival of "It's Your Lucky Day," the show of her son, Luis Manzano.

In his Instagram account, Luis posted a video asking his mom "Momshie, katanungan, gusto mo bang ibalik ang "It's Your Lucky Day?""It's Your Lucky Day" aired its last episode on Friday after temporarily replacing then suspended "It's Showtime" for two weeks.

"It's our great honor na magpasaya sa inyong lahat nang panandalian para mapawi ang inyong problema. At sa ating 'Showtime' family, we welcome you back. Maraming-maraming salamat sa pagpapatuloy sa inyong tahanan at itutuloy niyo rin ang kasiyahan. Mga ka-Lucky, sabay-sabay po tayyong magdasal. Kapit lang. Sabi nga nilang lahat, malay naman natin this is not goodbye," Luis said last Friday. headtopics.com

"Magkikita-kita ulit tayo kung saan solid ang suwerte at saya. Mga ka-Lucky, our staff, our family, we love you," he added.Sleep advocates Heart Evangelista, Saab Magalona, LA Aguinaldo share tips for resting on timePhilippines’ first premium bed cinema to open in Uptown BonifacioKris Aquino and Boy Abunda finally saw each other since the former went to the United States to seek treatment for her auto-immune...

Matthew Perry, troubled star of the smash hit TV sitcom"Friends," was found dead at his home in Los Angeles on Saturday,...Fans of Liza Soberano caught a glimpse of the actress in her very first Hollywood film in the official teaser for"Lisa ... headtopics.com

After the Halloween season, music enthusiasts can look forward to a music festival that will feature South Korean and Filipino...Umiskor sina Prince Carlos, Miguel Oczon at Will Gozum ng pinagsamang 52 points sa 77-73 pagdaig ng College of St. Benilde sa University of Perpetual Help System DALTA sa second round ng NCAA Season 99 men’s...r

Vilma Santos appeals for return of 'It's Your Lucky Day'Screen veteran Vilma Santos appealed for the return of 'It's Your Lucky Day,' the show that temporarily replaced 'It's Showtime' for 12 days. Read more ⮕

New role for ArwindFor nine-time PBA champion and two-time PBA Finals MVP Arwind Santos, there is life after the PBA where he became a certified superstar over 16 seasons. Read more ⮕

Michelle Dee calls Melanie Marquez 'super stage mom, my No. 1 fan'When statuesque stunner Michelle Dee competes in Miss Universe 2023 in El Salvador, she will have in the crowd her 'lucky charm' and her No. 1 fan, no other than her mother, Miss International 1979 Melanie Marquez. Read more ⮕

Vilma Santos appeals for return of 'It's Your Lucky Day'Screen veteran Vilma Santos appealed for the return of 'It's Your Lucky Day,' the show that temporarily replaced 'It's Showtime' for 12 days. Read more ⮕

Mga bumibisita sa sementeryo dumami dahil sa mabuting panahonMas marami na ang mga bumisita ngayong Linggo sa mga libingan dahil sinasamantala ang mabuting panahon. Read more ⮕