MAP: Barangay, SK election-related violence in 2023

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Election personnel stack 3,500 ballot boxes at the Quezon City Hall grounds on August 23, 2023, that will be use in the coming Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections on October 30. Nine of these were reported to the police, with 11 currently under investigation. One case has been filed in court, while another case did not proceed due to a refusal to file a complaint.

In the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), five cases were reported, while four incidents were recorded in the Cordillera Administrative Region.The BARMM, according to data from the Comelec, has the highest number of unopposed candidates, with 5,387 individuals vying for different barangay positions. headtopics.com

Among all the regions in the Philippines, the BARMM also holds the record for the highest number of expected vacancies for barangay positions. Six villages lack candidates for the position of punong barangay, while in 31 barangays, there are no candidates for SK chairperson. 192 positions for SK members are also vacant. . Many of these incidents involved incumbent candidates for barangay captain (11), relatives of candidates (5), or civilians (5).

Among civilians, three of the five incidents involved deaths. Three incumbent candidates for barangay captain were reported killed, along with one candidate for barangay councilor, and another for barangay captain. headtopics.com

All in all there have been eight killed in election-related violence. The rest were injured or reported unharmed.