Many shocked by death of China’s ex-No. 2 leader

HONG KONG — The sudden death of former China’s No. 2 leader Li Keqiang has shocked many people in the country, and they are paying tribute to the ex-official who promised market-oriented reforms but was politically sidelined.Li, who died Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, of a heart attack, was China’s top economic official for a decade, helping navigate the world’s second-largest economy through challenges such as tensions with the United States and the Covid-19 pandemic.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed his condolences on the passing of Li, said Matthew Miller, State Department spokesperson.Nicholas Burns, US ambassador to China, also extended his condolences to Li’s family, the Chinese government and the Chinese people in both English and Chinese on X, formerly known as Twitter.Japan’s embassy in China expressed its condolences on Weibo. It said Li had visited Japan in 2018 and he played an importance role in the relations of both countries.

Philippines Headlines

Read more:

sunstaronline »

Pacquiao naghuwat lang og desisyonSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

Moalboal women’s volleyball team kampyonSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

Microsoft reports higher profits, revenue powered by cloud computing, AI investmentsSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

Nuggets mimakmak sa LakersSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

Utzurrum: PAL reopens more routes from CebuSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

USAid, More Power join forces for cutting-edge WOAMSSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕