Manila Water completes first leg of water trail workshops for public school teachers

Manila Water, in partnership with the Department of Education, has completed the first leg of water trail workshops for public school teachers in the first year of SALIN: Lakbayan para sa mga Guro Program.





🏆 3. inquirerdotnet » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

No water in parts of Metro Manila, Rizal on May 11 to 12 - Manila WaterWater concessionaire Manila Water announced on Thursday, May 11, that several areas in Makati, Taguig, San Juan, Marikina, and Rizal will have no water starting Thursday evening, May 11, until the next day, May 12, due to several maintenance activities.

Source: manilabulletin - 🏆 3. / 86,24 Read more »

No water in parts of Metro Manila, Rizal until June 9 – Manila WaterParts of Metro Manila and Rizal province will experience water service interruption from June 6 to 9 due to line-related maintenance, east zone concessionaire Manila Water said. ManilaBulletin READ:

Source: manilabulletin - 🏆 3. / 86,24 Read more »

Manila Water Foundation joins UN 2023 Water ConferenceAligned with the celebration of World Water Day, Manila Water Company’s social development arm Manila Water Foundation joined the UN 2023 Water Conference from March 22-24 in the United States.

Source: inquirerdotnet - 🏆 3. / 86,24 Read more »

Manila Water opens World Water Day exhibit at UP Town CenterMANILA, Philippines -- In celebration of World Water Day, Manila Water opened its one-day exhibit titled “The Future Deserves to be Real” highlighting clean water as a precious but very

Source: inquirerdotnet - 🏆 3. / 86,24 Read more »

Maynilad, Manila Water ask for increase in water allocation from Angat DamWater concessionaires Manila Water and Maynilad have asked for an increase in their water allocation from the Angat dam from 50 cubic meters per second (cms) to 52 cms. m3/s…

Source: gmanews - 🏆 3. / 86,24 Read more »

No water in Pasig, San Juan, QC on March 30 to April 4 - Manila WaterResidents in parts of Pasig City, San Juan City, and Quezon City will experience water service interruptions from Thursday night, March 30, up to Tuesday, April 4, the Manila Water company announced. ManilaBulletin

Source: manilabulletin - 🏆 3. / 86,24 Read more »