Manila International Auto Show to Feature Omoda & Jaecoo for the First Time

From April 4 to April 7, automotive brands, manufacturers, and audiences from around the globe will convene at the World Trade Center Metro Manila, Philippines, to witness the grand opening of the Manila International Auto Show (MIAS). This year's MIAS theme,"Bridging the Future," signifies the role of MIAS as a pivotal bridge in the automotive industry, linking the present with the future and merging classic with innovation.

Among the 29 global brands officially announced to participate, Omoda & Jaecoo are set to be unveiled for the first time. At this auto show, Omoda & Jaecoo will focus on"Gearing Towards New Mobility," showcasing emerging power technologies and future modes of travel, embodying the exploration and commitment of global personalized brands. The Omoda and Jaecoo booth will feature the Omoda 5, the electric Omoda E5, the high-end off-road SUV Jaecoo J7, and the luxury off-road SUV Jaecoo J8. These four models are all making their Philippine market debut at MIA

