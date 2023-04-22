Manila Inasal Expands to Los Angeles, California

Manila Inasal, a Filipino comfort food brand, is expanding internationally and bringing its cuisine to Los Angeles, California. Chef Natalia Moran started the brand as a home business in 2020 and has since grown to have a cloud kitchen in Makati and a branch in Bonifacio Global City. Now, Manila Inasal is taking its delicious home-cooked meals to Filipinos around the world.





