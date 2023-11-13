Manila Chooks Upsets Antwerp TOPdesk in FIBA 3x3 World Tour

The Manila Chooks staged a huge upset in the ongoing FIBA 3x3 World Tour Al Bidda Park Challenger 2023 in Doha, Qatar after defeating world No. 3 Antwerp TOPdesk, 14-12, in overtime under Pool B on October 17, 2023. Former University of Cebu (UC) Webmaster center Tosh Sesay put on an incredible performance after scoring seven points with 12 rebounds for Manila Chooks.

Dennis Santos added four points, while Marcus Hammonds had two, while Cebuano Paul Desiderio chipped in one point in their stunning victory against the heavily-favored Belgians

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ABSCBNNEWS: PHLPost launches stamps featuring Manila post officeThe Philippine Postal Corp. (PHLPost) is launching new postage stamps this week through a three-day public exhibit.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more »

THEMANİLATİMES: Pacquiao wants Marcial to fight in Manila before Paris OlympicsMANILA, Philippines: RETIRED eight-division world boxing champion Manny Pacquiao has just personally congratulated Paris Olympic-bound fighter Eumir Felix Marcial for winning a silver medal in the recent Hangzhou 19th Asian Games in China.

Source: TheManilaTimes | Read more »

ABSCBNNEWS: 41 Filipinos,7 Palestinians from war-torn Gaza arrive in ManilaA total of 48 Filipinos and their Palestinian family members, all residents of the besieged Gaza Strip, arrived in Manila Sunday evening.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more »

TOPGEARPH: Excavation works on Metro Manila main roads suspended until January 8, 2024Certain types of roadwork, however, are exempted from the moratorium

Source: TopGearPh | Read more »

THEMANİLATİMES: Obiena leads candidates for PSA Athlete of the Year awardMANILA, Philippines: THE top performers in Philippine sports in the year about to end will be honored by the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) as it holds its traditional Awards Night on January 29 at the Diamond Hotel in Manila.

Source: TheManilaTimes | Read more »

THEMANİLATİMES: Cignal, Navy eye 2-0 in PNVF Challenge CupMANILA, Philippines: Fancied squads Cignal HD and PGJV Navy look to sustain their hot start against separate foes to bolster their respective playoff hopes at the resumption of the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) Challenge Cup on Tuesday at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum in Manila.

Source: TheManilaTimes | Read more »