After making his move at the halfway mark, Mangliwan was running second entering the homestretch and was neck-and-neck with Hirota.

He eventually nosed out the Japanese in a personal best time of one minute and .01.54 seconds to the latter’s 1:01.79. The Tabuk, Kalinga native also became the country’s third double medalist in this competition backed by the PSC after swimmer Ernie Gawilan and chess player Menandro Redor, who won two golds on Thursday, respectively.

Mangliwan’s success also enabled the country to remain at No. 12 in the overall medal standings among 44 countries seeing action on the penultimate day of the 4th Hangzhou Asian Para Games. “Ang sabi ni coach (Joel Deriada) lumabas ka lang ng malakas at magtiwala ka sa endurance mo. Kung ano yung linabas mo sa 100 meters, tiwala ka lang at nagbunga po,” said an elated Mangliwan of the winning strategy that also gave him the silver medal in the men’s 100-meter T52 race three days ago. headtopics.com

“Talagang nagpapasalamat ako, ang prayer ko lang sa Lord makakuha ng medal. Ano pa ba ang hihilingin ko pa,” said the athlete, “at hindi lang para sa akin ngunit para sa buong Philippine team. “Four times ako nag- Asian Para Games ngayon lang ako nag-medal ng ganito dito kaya binuhos ko na ang lahat. ”

Teammate Arman Dino clocked 55.45 seconds and finished seventh overall in the heats to advance to the finals of the men’s 400-meter T47 finals Saturday.

