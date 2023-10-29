“Everyone appreciates the challenges associated with major league players playing in a tournament that is in the middle of our season,” Manfred said before Fridays’ World Series opener. “We’re an everyday game. We’re kind of big on the integrity of that regular season. It’s an important thing for us.”

Baseball and softball were restored to the 2028 Games after being dropped for next year’s Paris Olympics. MLB did not let players on active big league rosters participate in 2000, 2004 and 2008, and the sport was dropped for 2012 and 2016.

While baseball was restored for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, only players not on 26-man active rosters and injured lists were eligible, and many clubs blocked top eligible prospects from heading to the tournament in Japan. Nippon Professional Baseball did let its top players participate, and Japan beat the US in the gold medal game. headtopics.com

Harper, whose Philadelphia Phillies were eliminated from MLB’s postseason this week, said recently that it would be a dream to play for Team USA . The 31-year-old has long been an advocate of MLB taking a break during the season to let major leaguers play in the Olympics.

“You talk about growing the game, and that’s the way you grow it at the highest peak,” Harper said. “You let guys that are playing in the league take that break just like in the NHL and see what happens. I think it would be really cool. I think it would be a lot of fun. I don’t know if they’ll ever go for it, but I would love to put USA on my chest and represent it at the highest level.” headtopics.com

Casey Wasserman, the chairman of the Los Angeles Games organizers, also owns an agency that represents dozens of MLB players. “Casey Wasserman has been supportive of getting baseball back in the Olympics, which we appreciate,” Manfred said. “We think it’s a great thing and we will continue to listen as to whether there’s some arrangement that could be worked out — I’m not saying one word about major league players — some arrangement that could be worked out to make it the best possible tournament.”

Boxing ‘troublemaker’ Jennifer Lozano becomes the 1st Olympian from Laredo, TexasSANTIAGO, Chile — The city of Laredo, Texas, has its first Olympian. Boxer Jennifer Lozano qualified for next year's Paris Olympics on Thursday by reaching the final of the women's 50 kilogram weight class at the Pan American Games. The 20-year-old Lozano was dominant in the semifinal against Canada's Mckenzie Wright in Santiago, winning 5-0. Read more ⮕

Javelinas in Arizona, alligators in Florida. How about beer belly wrestling, ‘evading arrest?’ST. AUGUSTINE, Florida—It ain’t the Olympics, but a group of Floridians plan to host competitions themed according to the collective antics of the beer-loving, gator-possessing, rap-sheet heavy, mullet-wearing social media phenomenon known as “Florida Man. Read more ⮕

Pause to consider what you’ve most recently asked of God.Pause to consider what you’ve most recently asked of God. Read more ⮕

Israel's Netanyahu says Hamas war 'will be long and difficult'Defining the News Read more ⮕

Netanyahu says the Gaza war has entered a new stage and will be ‘long and difficult’JERUSALEM — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the nation Saturday night that the military has opened a 'second stage' in the war against Hamas by sending ground forces into Gaza and expanding attacks from the ground, air and sea. Read more ⮕