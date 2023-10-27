Mandaue expects 30,000 visitors for Kalag-kalag, BSKE 2023

THE Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) will deploy around 260 security personnel around eight of Mandaue's big churches and eight big cemeteries for the upcoming All Saints’ and All Souls’ Days celebration on November 1 and 2.MCPO Deputy City Director for Administration and spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Franco Rudolf Oriol said Friday, October 27, 2023, they will start the deployment as early as 4 a.m. of November 1.The city's eight major cemeteries are St.

Joseph in Barangay Centro, Holy Family Parish in Maguikay, Gethsemane Parish Church in Casuntingan, Christ the King Parish in Alang-Alang, Holy Fatima in Pagsabungan, Grosmar Church in Guizo, San Roque Parish in Subangdaku, and Nativity of Mary Parish in Canduman.Oriol said they are still waiting for orders from the Mandaue City Government if they will impose a curfew for the cemeteries' visiting hours.

