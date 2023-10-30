Man suffers heart attack while voting in BSKE

Police Lt. Col. Malu Calubaquib identified the victim as Richard Borela, a resident of Barangay Buluang in Baao.He was taken to the Santa Maria Josefa Hospital in Iriga City.

Calubaquib said that doctors tried to revive the victim but he was later declared dead due to cardiac arrest.

