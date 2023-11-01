Man shot in the neck in Mambaling

He was reportedly on the roadside when the gunman, who was wearing a mask and a helmet, arrived and shot him.Sembrante managed to run and ride an e-bike but he died due to a gunshot wound in the neck.The Mambaling Police Station 11, under its station commander, Police Major Jonathan Bethooven Taneo, is still investigating the incident. (DVG/LMY)

