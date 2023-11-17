Man Released on Bail in Death of Ice Hockey Player

A man arrested on suspicion of manslaughter in the death of American ice hockey player Adam Johnson, who was cut by a skate during a game, has been released on bail. The incident occurred during an Elite Ice Hockey League game between the Nottingham Panthers and the Sheffield Steelers. The suspect's identity and age have not been disclosed. Matt Petgrave, who plays for Sheffield, was the other player involved in the incident.

Video footage shows Petgrave's skate blade hitting Johnson's neck as they both fall to the ice





