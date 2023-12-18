Man Missing, Thousands Displaced as Tropical Storm Hits Mindanao

A man went missing and thousands of people were sheltering in evacuation centers Monday as Tropical Storm Kabayan hit Mindanao, causing scattered flooding and power cuts, and disrupting sea and air travel in Central Visayas. Disaster officials said 6,723 persons or 2,190 families were displaced in the Caraga region in northeast Mindanao due to Kabayan. Most of them were staying in 48 evacuation centers.

The storm (international name Jelawat) weakened into a low-pressure area by Monday evening as it raked across Mindanao after making landfall in the morning, but the state weather service said the threat of floods and landslides remained. Police in Manay municipality in Davao Oriental, where Kabayan made landfall, reported one man missing at the swollen Casaoman River that bisects the coastal town of about 40,000 people. “A local man ignored warnings and went to gather coconuts floating on the river. It is suspected he’s been swept away,” acting Manay police chief Major Meliton Sango sai





