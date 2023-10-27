Man held for firing gun in Crame

The suspect, whose identity is being withheld by the police, claimed he committed the act to protest corruption in the upcoming elections, PNP public information officer Col. Jean Fajardo told reporters in a message on Viber.MANILA, Philippines — A 50-year-old man was arrested after he fired a handgun in the Philippine National Police (PNP) headquarters at Camp Crame in Quezon City yesterday afternoon.

Fajardo said the suspect entered Crame’s Gate 2 along Boni Serrano Avenue on a bicycle. Once inside, the suspect pulled out a handgun and fired once, catching the attention of policemen who subdued him.

