Man fires shot inside PNP headquarters, no casualties

The identity of the suspect, 50, a resident of Caniogan Pasig City, was withheld as police were puzzled as to how he was able to enter the camp with his weapon unnoticed.Initial investigation showed that the suspect entered Gate 2 on board his bicycle and upon reaching the Bulwagang Lapu-Lapu area, fired a single shot.Responding policemen from the Headquarters Service Company arrested the suspect.

During an interrogation, the suspect refused to reveal his motive except to say that he was protesting the alleged corruption in the ongoing elections. He did not elaborate.Recovered was a.22 caliber revolver with two live bullets and an empty shell, two 100 peso bills and assorted election fliers.Col. Jean Fajardo, PNP Public Affairs chief, said the suspect was brought to the forensic group to undergo medical and drug tests.