Man arrested for taking picture of official ballot

The report stated that Jun-jun was taken on Monday by the NMPS for violating the Commissions on Elections (Comelec) Resolution 10924 Sec. 427. The resolution prohibits the “use of carbon paper, paraffin paper or other means of making a copy of the contents of the ballot, or otherwise make use of any scheme to identify the vote, including the use of digital cameras, cellular phones, or similar gadgets; and disrupt or attempt to disrupt the proceedings of the EB.”

“With regards kung dinissimenate ba 'yung pictures na nakuha niya, as per interview, ang sabi niya initusan siya ng asawa niya...Wala siyang sinabi na ipo-post niya sa social media, 'yun lang daw talaga ang intention niya,” Ludevise added.

The police said his case was referred to the prosecutor’s office, where he will have a chance to prove that he did not violate the law.The BP 881 Section 264 of the Omnibus Election Code of the Philippines states that"Any person found guilty of any election offense under this Code shall be punished with imprisonment of not less than one year but not more than six years and shall not be subject to probation.

