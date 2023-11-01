HEAD TOPICS

Man arrested for assaulting cop, taking service firearm

A man has been arrested for assaulting a police personnel and forcibly taking the latter’s service firearm.

"'Di ko alam, biglang pumutok. Pumutok po na 'di ko talaga gustong itutok sa tao, pero doon talagang tumama. Hindi ko talaga in-expect na tatama doon... Siyempre po dala na po ng kalasingan naagaw ko di ko balak manakit po.” Delayun sustained minor injuries in the incident. Manatad, for his part, said he could not neutralize the suspect as he was too close to his buddy and thought of the safety of other bystanders.

