Malls urged to lure in more holiday shoppers

Bondoc said this will especially be crucial for new malls that will open in the fourth quarter and are planning to maximize holiday spending from Filipinos.They should also ramp up the omnichannel shopping experience of their consumers.An omnichannel shopping experience is a retail strategy that provides customers with a seamless and integrated shopping journey across multiple channels, such as physical stores, e-commerce websites, mobile apps, social media and more.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SUNSTARONLINE: Comelec OKs suspending proclamation of SK betSunStar Publishing Inc.

Source: sunstaronline | Read more ⮕

SUNSTARONLINE: Vendors take advantage of BSKE daySunStar Publishing Inc.

Source: sunstaronline | Read more ⮕

SUNSTARONLINE: Power outage disrupts pollsSunStar Publishing Inc.

Source: sunstaronline | Read more ⮕

SUNSTARONLINE: ‘Bloody’ BSKE in parts of Mindanao; 4 deadSunStar Publishing Inc.

Source: sunstaronline | Read more ⮕

SUNSTARONLINE: 11% of over 5,000 inmates at Cebu City Jail allowed to voteSunStar Publishing Inc.

Source: sunstaronline | Read more ⮕

SUNSTARONLINE: Low voter turnout at Cebu City mallSunStar Publishing Inc.

Source: sunstaronline | Read more ⮕