Mall-o-ween thrills

The pumpkins are out, the candles are lit, and the marigolds are in full bloom.Newport World Resorts embraces the spooky season inspired byfestivities for young boys, girls, and ghouls start with the Halloween Fiesta followed by the Candy Crawl on Oct. 29 and a pop-up store of all kinds of wonderful toys open until Oct. 29 at the Newport Mall.Kids can come in their best costumes for the ultimate otherworldly bash.

For the rest of the afternoon, booths all over the integrated resort, from participating mall partners and international hotels Manila Marriott Hotel, Sheraton Manila Hotel, Hilton Manila, Hotel Okura Manila, and Holiday Inn Express Manila-Newport City, where kids can drop by to fill their pumpkin buckets to the brim with all sorts of confectionaries. This thrillingcelebration welcomes kids ages one to 12, accompanied by their parents or guardians of legal age.

Here comes Pokémon Sleep’s Halloween 2023-Double Candy Research!Over 100,000 years’ worth of sleep tracked worldwide Read more ⮕

SM Prime to open first ‘Singapore-style’ mall in PhilippinesSM opens its first 'Singapore-style' mall in the Philippines on Friday, October 27, with parts of its architectural design patterned after Changi Airport Read more ⮕

Mall Voting for BSKE 2023SunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

What to expect from 2023 QCinema Int'l Film FestivalOrganizers on Tuesday have announced the entries to this year's QCinema International Film Festival (QCIFF), which will be held from November 17 to 26 at the Gateway Mall, Robinsons Magnolia, U.P. Town Center, Shangri-La Plaza and Power Plant Mall cinemas. Read more ⮕

UAAP: Gonzales the hero anew as FEU stuns AteneoL-Jay Gonzales buried an off-balance three-pointer at the buzzer to lift FEU over Ateneo, 62-59, at the Mall of Asia Arena on Wednesday. Read more ⮕

SM to open 85th mall nationwide in Sto. Tomas, BatangasDefining the News Read more ⮕