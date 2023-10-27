Malixi fights back with 69; Gabasa cards 71

Counting a 71 from the steady Junia Gabasa, the Philippines bounced back with a four-under 140 after a 146 and, counting their opening 143, the Filipinas assembled a 429 aggregate at the Abu Dhabi Golf Club to move up one spot to provisional No. 16 in team competition of the World Amateur Team Championship in United Arab Emirates.

Gabasa, who sizzled with a 69 in the first round but faltered with a 73 Thursday, pooled a 213 total and stood at clubhouse joint 17th in individual play. Gabasa broke a one-birdie, one-bogey card at the front with birdies on Nos. 12 and 14 but missed preserving a two-under card with another mishap on No. 15 before playing the last three holes on even par for a 36-35.

A bogey on No. 15 stalled her charge although Malixi, who has moved to No. 67 in the world amateur rankings, regained the stroke on the next before holing out with a bogey-birdie run for a 35-34. Spain also took control of the individual lead with a 16-under total after 12 holes, one stroke ahead of Korea, which pooled a 15-under aggregate after 14 holes with Thailand in third with 14-under after 12 holes.

