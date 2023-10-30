Malik Monk takes over in OT as Kings slide by Lakers

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Malik Monk saved 11 of his 22 points for overtime, Kevin Huerter drilled a key three-pointer with 32 seconds to go, and the Sacramento Kings outlasted the visiting Los Angeles Lakers 132-127 on Sunday, October 29 (Monday, October 30, Manila time).

Monk had two three-pointers, a three-point play, and two free throws in the extra five minutes, the foul shots coming with 15.2 seconds remaining to clinch the win after James had made his third basket of overtime to get the Lakers within 130-127 with 23.6 seconds left. headtopics.com

After leading most of the way, the Kings had the final shot of regulation after a James layup had forged a 115-all tie with 12.9 seconds left. But Keegan Murray misfired on a potential game-winning three-pointer shortly before the final horn, prompting overtime.

But the Lakers slowly and steadily cut into the deficit, finally pulling ahead 91-90 in the second minute of the fourth quarter on a three-pointer by Rui Hachimura, setting up the tight finish. Sabonis had 12 points and a team-high 15 rebounds before fouling out, while Murray went for 17 points, Huerter had 12, and Sasha Vezenkov supplied 11. headtopics.com

Maverick Ahanmisi excited to play for Gin KingsFilipino-Nigerian guard Maverick Ahanmisi is excited to finally don the Barangay Ginebra jersey and play for what he describes as 'the greatest fan base in PBA history,' when the pro league opens Season 48 on November 5 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum. Read more ⮕

Bishop perfect choice for Gin KingsLong-time Barangay Ginebra assistant coach Richard del Rosario believes incoming Gin Kings import Tony Bishop will fit in well despite being the last reinforcement to arrive in time for the PBA Season 48. Read more ⮕

Steph Curry pours in 41 points as Warriors down KingsSteph Curry shoots 70% from beyond the arc for the Warriors, who bounce back from their season-opening loss to the Suns Read more ⮕

Kings gidauban ni CurrySunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

Curry’s 41 leads Warriors past Kings 122-114 in playoff rematchSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

Bishop interim import ng Gin KingsPamilyar na pambato ang makakasama ng Barangay Ginebra sa pagdepensa nito ng titulo sa 2023-2024 PBA Commissioners’ Cup sa Nobyembre 5 sa Smart Araneta Coliseum. Read more ⮕