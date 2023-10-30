Malfunctions, missing names mar Dasmariñas polls

DASMARIÑAS, Cavite — Hundreds of voters here complained to the Parish Pastoral Council for Responsible Voting (PPCRV) that they could not find their names in the voters list even if they have been active voters.

The incident happened hours before the opening of precincts at Paliparan 3 Elementary School in this city. Paliparan 3 Elementary School is one of the pilot areas for automated elections for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections.Voters said they were puzzled that their names were missing even if they had voted in previous elections."Four thirty a.m. pa kami. Hanggang ngayon ayun ang manugang ko nakapila para magtanong bakit wala ang pangalan namin doon, kailangan namin bomoto tapos wala ang aming pangalan, paano kami makaboto?" said Alejandra Yanag.

(We have been here since 4:30 a.m. and until now, my in-law is still in line to ask why our names are not on the list. How will we vote?)“Kapag ganitong botohan ayusin nila yung mga pangalan para lahat maisasali sa pagboto," said Rebecca Ranuco, another voter. “Nag-ikot na ako simula sa A hanggang letter E, wala talaga. Tuwing botohan naboto ako hindi ako na-absent ngayon lang po nangyari na wala ang aking pangalan," Wilma Ramos said. headtopics.com

PPCRV volunteer Karlo Rufin said they themselves do not know what to do because their list is based solely on information provided by the Commission on Elections (Comelec)."Yung mga kamag-anak nilang patay yung nasa listahan pa pero sila na boboto, wala na po."

(They don't have records in the precinct finder. Their dead relatives are in the list but the voters are not.) Comelec Chairman George Erwin Garcia said that the names of those not on the voters' list may have been deactivated due to double or multiple registration.“Hindi lang siguro hinahanap nang mabuti. headtopics.com

