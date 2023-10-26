Malaysian, Philippine firms sign MOU for durian mgmt, biz relationship

Malaysian participants of the three-day Durian Summit 2023 at SMX Convention Center, SM Lanang Premier, Davao City aim to collaborate with the country’s growing durian industry.During the event, two memorandums of understanding (MOU) were signed for the durian farm management project, friendly cooperation, and mutual business beneficial relationship.

The MOU also aims to support tourist arrivals of both countries, particularly for agritourism, exchange technology, and technical expertise, and to support the import and export of durian, fruit-related products, and planting materials through the Brunei Darussalam – Indonesia – Malaysia – Philippines East Asean Growth Area (BIMP-Eaga).DIADC president Emmanuel Belviz said that the pact with Masda serves as a general agreement in complementing Sabah's trade practices.

