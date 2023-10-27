Malaysia warns TikTok, Meta over alleged blocking of pro-Palestinian content

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Malaysia’s communications minister warned on Thursday, October 26, he could take firm action if social media firms TikTok and Meta are blocking pro-Palestinian content on their platforms. “If this issue is ignored, I will not hesitate to take a very firm approach and stance,” Fahmi said in a posting on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

In response to the conflict, Meta, which also owns Instagram and WhatsApp, has taken such added steps as lowering the threshold at which its technology takes action against potentially violative posts to avoid inadvertently showing them in feeds as recommended content. headtopics.com

Meta said in mid-October that it had taken down or labeled nearly 800,000 pieces of content in Hebrew and Arabic in the three days after Hamas’ October 7 attack on Israel.

