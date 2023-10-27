Malaysia names Sultan Ibrahim as next king

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia – Malaysia’s royal families elected the powerful and outspoken Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar from the southern state of Johor to be the country’s next king.Malaysia has a unique system in which the heads of its nine royal families take turns to be monarch for a five-year term. The Southeast Asian country is a parliamentary democracy, with the monarch serving as head of state.

Unlike other traditional Malaysian rulers, Sultan Ibrahim has been outspoken about politics and has said he has a good relationship with Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim. King Al-Sultan played an unusually active role in Malaysian politics, picking the country’s last three prime ministers. headtopics.com

It also allows the king to appoint a prime minister who he believes has a parliamentary majority, a power never utilised until 2020, as the premier is typically picked through an election.

