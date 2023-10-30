Malapitan: Caloocan ready for Undas 2023

Caloocan City Mayor Dale Gonzalo “Along” Malapitan called on both Caloocan residents and visiting travelers to follow the proper guidelines set by the city government to maintain peace and order during the conduct of this year’s All Saints’ and All Souls’ Days, commonly known as Undas.

Among the guidelines sought to be observed are the schedules of certain activities, wherein tomb cleaning and repainting are allowed until October 27, while burials in public cemeteries will be suspended starting on October 29 and will resume on November 2. Prohibitions against dangerous objects, gambling, loud noise, and alcoholic drinks inside cemeteries will also be strictly implemented.

“Upang mas maging taimtim, payapa, at maayos ang pag-alala at pagdalaw natin sa ating mga namayapang mahal sa buhay ngayong Undas, tiyakin po natin na sumusunod tayo sa mga panuntunan nang sa gayon ay maiwasan ang pagkakaroon ng mga ‘di inaasahang pangyayari sa loob at labas ng mga sementeryo,” the City Mayor said. headtopics.com

Malapitan likewise gave his assurance that the city government is ready to respond to the needs of visitors and reminded everyone to immediately contact authorities in case of emergency situations. “Para sa mga emergency situation of mga kahina-hinalang pangyayari sa inyong lugar, lumapit lamang sa mga awtoridad or tumawag sa ating emergency hotlines: 888 – ALONG (25664), 09167976365, at 09477964372,” he stated.

Multiple emergency and assistance desks are also being set up around the city, in addition to the previous efforts of various departments of the city government to conduct cleaning operations in public cemeteries. headtopics.com

