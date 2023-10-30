Making plans for life’s unexpected turns

Did you know that while living expenses are costly, dying can be just as expensive if not more so? A friend was telling me that the widow of a former co-worker approached them for help when he passed on unexpectedly. The widow is a housewife and she is crying that she needs to raise as much as P200,000 to be able to put her husband to rest. That’s a lot of money that many of us do not have set aside to pay for life’s emergencies.

While we do not want to think of the time when we will pass on, one of the best things we can do for our family is make it easier when the time does come. Here are some simple tasks you can do during the holidays this week.Birth certificates are usually asked for almost every transaction – opening a bank account, starting a new school or a new job, filing claims, and many more.

While there is no set formula for how much insurance you need, most financial experts argue you need to at least have 50% of your annual income. If you are the primary breadwinner, this means your family will have six months’ worth of your earnings to help them get back on their feet. Meanwhile, insurance companies will argue a reasonable amount for life insurance is at least 10 times your annual salary. Between the two extremes, find the math that works for you. headtopics.com

You can teach them with little things like making planned purchases, checking prices to get the best deals, using promotions and vouchers, to big things like saving and investing. Make it a weekly or monthly learning session, and you will all come out of it with happier wallets.

Disclaimer: The views in this blog are those of the blogger and do not necessarily reflect the views of ABS-CBN Corp.

Making a differenceFor those who are not interested in voting today, saying they don’t know any of the candidates anyway, it’s good to remember the role played by barangay officials in our day-to-day lives. Read more ⮕

What’s your Green DNA? Making the simplest decision can lead to a greener lifestyleWhether it be for the home, self-care and everything else in between, making that simple and conscious decision to adopt a greener lifestyle is making that first big step in the fight against climate change. In fact, that decision might even turn out to be a budget-friendly one too. Read more ⮕

Top rookie Holt vows to make an impact as Terrafirma eyes end to playoff droughtStephen Holt vowed to make an immediate impact for Terrafirma in its hopes of making a run for the playoffs in the upcoming 2023 PBA Commissioner’s Cup. Read more ⮕

Blacklist International unseats ECHO, books M-Series berthBlacklist International is making its third straight M-Series appearance after defeating defending champions ECHO, 3-1, in the Mobile Legends Bang Bang Professional League (MPL) Philippines Season 12 lower bracket finals. Read more ⮕

Lady Bulldogs, Lady Tamaraws make SSL Last FourReigning champion National U and Far Eastern U lived up to expectations, making short work of University of the East and Ateneo, respectively, to book Final Four passage in the Shakey’s Super League (SSL) Collegiate Pre-Season Championship Season 2 yesterday at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum. Read more ⮕

Philippines, Canada Armed Forces end strategic planning courseThe Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Canadian Armed Forces on Friday concluded the five-day Business Planning Course 2023, a training activity that they co-hosted, which aimed to enhance strategic planning, resource management and decision-making skills of military personnel. Read more ⮕