Making a difference

Being the smallest unit of government, the barangay is supposed to lead the way in the efficient delivery of basic services. They are at the forefront of efficient garbage collection and are supposed to help the police in maintaining peace and order.

The result has been a thick tangle of red tape in many areas, with onerous fees collected at every unnecessary step of business processing. All enterprises in this country, from micro to large, have complained of red tape at the barangay level, often worsened by the injection of politics into the approval process.

Instead of trying to win brownie points with barangay officials for their support during elections by proposing endless term extensions through unconstitutional poll postponements, lawmakers should review the local government code to rationalize the powers particularly on fund-raising given to barangays. headtopics.com

In addition, during the previous administration, barangay officials, most of them captains, were indicted for drug-related offenses. Duterte raised the specter of drug dealers bankrolling the campaigns of barangay officials as one of the reasons for the first postponement of the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections (BSKE) in 2016.

The punishment for vote buying is up to six years in prison plus permanent disqualification from public office and the loss of the right of suffrage. But can vote buying be stopped, when there are people willing to sell their votes, or even expect their votes to be bought? headtopics.com

The situation is aggravated when the quality of education deteriorates. Undereducation and the physical and intellectual stunting caused by poverty and malnutrition also stunt the capability to think strategically for long-term self-interest.