Makati Named Finalist for 2023 World Smart Cities City Award

Makati has been named the sole Philippine and Asia-Pacific finalist for the City Award category of the 2023 World Smart Cities. The city’s entry, titled “Makati City’s IoT Revolution: Empowering the City to Become Better Stewards of Energy & Environment,” showcases its innovative use of smart initiatives to tackle real-world challenges. “We are honored to be chosen among the top six finalists in the highly coveted City Award category of the 2023 World Smart Cities Awards.

Being the only city from the Philippines and the Asia-Pacific Region to make the cut makes this achievement even more noteworthy,” Mayor Abigail Binay said. The City Award is given to cities for developed global strategies combining projects, initiatives, and policy implementations for their citizens. Makati is competing against five other cities from around the globe in the said category, including Sunderland, Cascais, İzmir, Curitiba, and Barranquilla. Mayor Binay will attend the awarding ceremony on November 8 at Fira Barcelona Gran Via. The forthcoming World Smart Cities Awards event will provide the opportunity for Makati to present its initiatives alongside other esteemed global finalists. “This platform will not only allow Makati to showcase its achievements but also to share insights, learn from others, and foster international collaboration for building smarter, more sustainable cities worldwide,” said Bina

